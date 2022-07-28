The 2021-22 flu season was much milder than years past, and experts say this may be due to practices adopted during the pandemic.

Despite less people getting the flu, it is still better to always be prepared,

The CDC says that receiving a flu shot is the best way to protect against the flu and its potentially severe consequences.

Last flu season, the flu vaccine wasn’t a good match for the most predominant flu strain

Yet, those who received a flu shot, still reduced their risk of illness by one third

And next season’s shot will include protections that last years didn’t

Be sure to talk to your doctor about when you should receive your shot and for more information.