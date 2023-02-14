Every second, someone 65 years or older falls in the United States.

Falls can lead to broken bones, head injury, and even death.

But doctors at Harvard University say there are easy steps you or your loved ones can take to lower your risk of falling.

First, they say strengthen the muscles that help keep you stable while you’re standing or moving, those are the muscles around your hips and your backside.

You can make those stronger with side-to-side leg movements, like walking sideways or shuffling.

Doctors say it is also important to strengthen your abdominal muscles to help improve your center of gravity. You can do planking exercises to make that core stronger.

And finally they say working on your balance is key. Tai chi exercises can help with this too.