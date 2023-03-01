Eating smaller meals could be more effective for losing weight than intermittent fasting, or eating only in a small time window during the day ? According to a study published in the journal of the American Heart Association.

547 adult men and women tracked how many calories they ate during the day and when they ate over the course of 6 months.

People who ate larger meals that were greater than 500 calories more frequently gained more weight during that time. There was no significant weight change when people ate during smaller time windows.

That being said, everyone is different, and diet plans that might work for some, might not work for others.

Please be sure to talk to your medical provider if you’re considering embarking on a weight loss journey, in order to find the safest, healthiest way to lose weight.