Lingering effects of COVID-19: Loss of smell

For COVID-19 patients, loss of smell is a common symptom.

Much more than just a hint that you may have COVID, losing the ability to smell can negatively impact quality of life. The sense of smell can protect you from danger like a gas leak and can remind you of a fond memory like grandma’s freshly baked cookies.

But the good news is that most people regain their sense of smell, even if it takes several months.

Researchers at the University Hospitals of Strasbourg found that 96% of patients had total recovery by 8 months after getting sick, and all patients in the study had at least partial recovery by 12 months.

While this was a small study composed of mostly younger women, these results suggest that COVID-19 related loss of smell is only temporary.