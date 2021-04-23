Link between screen time & binge eating disorder

Between smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, children are surrounded by more screens than ever. But parents may want to limit the amount of time their children spend in front of screens. Researchers at the University of California San Francisco say they found a link between total screen time and binge eating disorder in children ages nine and ten.

The researchers found that time spent texting, watching television, and being on social media were especially linked to binge eating disorder. The children in the study spent an average of four hours in front of a screen.

According to the National Institute of Health, binge eating happens when someone uncontrollably eats large amounts of food in short amounts of time. People who binge eat regularly may have binge eating disorder.

Binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder and may lead to obesity, which in turn is linked to serious health problems like cancer, heart disease and diabetes.