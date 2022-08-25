For serious cases of COVID-19 infection, blood clots can form in places they shouldn’t; your legs, lungs, or even your brain. But now some scientists are saying this could be the case for long COVID too.

COVID-19 infection triggers a massive release of biomolecules from the immune system. Some of these molecules can gum up the blood and make it more likely to form clots, sometimes in dangerous places, like the lungs. Now a new study is showing that people with long COVID may have a higher risk of blood clots.

Researchers from UCLA followed patients with long COVID, reviewing their blood test results for signs of abnormal clotting factors. They found some clotting factors are abnormally elevated. Patients with long COVID may be at risk for blood clots long after their infection has cleared.

If you’ve had COVID, keep a lookout for these three symptoms of long COVID:

Difficulty breathing.

Difficulty concentrating, or brain fog.

Difficulty with exercise, sometimes associated with chest pain.

If you’re experiencing persistent symptoms after a COVID-19 infection, ask your doctor if you need to worry about blood clots.