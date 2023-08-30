Researchers estimate there may be millions of Americans dealing with long COVID.

The condition is defined as having new or ongoing health problems after being infected and recovering from a COVID infection. There are nearly 100 medical centers around the country participating in a multi-year billion dollar effort to study long COVID and how to help these patients.

Symptoms can be wide ranging but may include a general unwell feeling, brain fog, trouble remaining physically active and an inability to smell. While many of the reasons long COVID persists remains a mystery, researchers and clinicians continue to work to find the cause and suitable treatments

They emphasize speaking with your health care provder if you believe you may be suffering from the condition so they can pinpoint your symptoms and offer support. The COVID vaccines and anti-viral medications have also been found to provide strong protection against severe infection and death for those infected.