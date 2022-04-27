Spring is in the air and that means allergies.

The culprit is pollen.

For Julianna Paldino and the 60 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies:

“This is absolutely terrible and I hate it.”

Julianna says her allergies came on with a vengeance this spring.

“Not only do I have redness from blowing my nose from allergies, but I never used to get sinus headaches, but I have had horrible headaches.”

“It’s lasting longer, more intense releases of pollen and that’s causing worse allergies,” explained Kenneth Mendez, President of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

One culprit is climate change: More CO2 increases the fuel for plants and trees producing pollen, hotter temps make the pollen release more intense, and late fall freezes mean the allergy season lasts longer.

But allergist Dr. Anjuli Mehrotra says you can fight back:

“Over-the-counter to treatments more specialty medications like nasal sprays and allergy eyedrops,” said Dr. Mehrotra. “And then at the doctor’s office, we have more specialty treatments like allergen immunotherapy, where you get allergy shots and desensitize allergies.”

Dr. Mehrotra also says to start taking allergy medications before the season starts for example ragweed season is late summer, so if that’s your trigger, talk to your doctor about starting meds mid-summer.

Another tip, a high filtration mask can keep exposure down.

“Make sure you’re not getting more prolonged exposure to that particular allergen.”

Finally, keep pollen out of the house. Take off your shoes and jackets when you come in and keep windows and doors closed and if you’ve taken the dog for a walk, wipe them down outside the house with a wet towel.