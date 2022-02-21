In developing countries, toxic smoke from fuel plants blows into communities at dangerous rates.

Not only that, cooking over wood and coal stoves exposes people to harsh smoke particles that can damage the lungs.

Over time, smoke exposure can lead to a disease called COPD that causes difficulty breathing and can even cause death if left untreated.

The damage can often be reversed if caught early, but detection is difficult in low resource settings.

Researchers at the University of Miami found using surveys as screening tools- was effective and easy to implement in several low and middle-income countries.

Researchers distributed short questionnaires about early signs of lung damage to people in the community and compared their responses to breathing measurements.

Experts advise screening people for COPD frequently especially those at increased risk because of environmental factors.