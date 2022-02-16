Walking, swimming, even yard work,all sorts of physical activity can help keep you healthy and reduce your chances of getting diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Some life events and transitions, are linked to reduced physical activity according to the American Heart Association.

Kids and teens are at risk of being less active during transitions at school. Like starting elementary school and moving on to middle school or high school.

For adults, it’s transitioning to college or university, starting your first job, getting married and having a baby.

And seniors are at risk of being less physically active during the transition to retirement and entering a long-term care facility.

So when you’re going through a life event or transition, be aware of your level of physical activity and do your best to keep moving.

The association recommends that kids and teenagers should aim for at least one hour of activity per day and adults should aim for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

If you have a chronic illness or physical limitations, speak to your doctor about what exercises are best for you.