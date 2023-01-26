New research by the American Cancer Society shows that over the last 30 years breast cancer death rates have dropped by 43%. That means the lives of an estimated 460,000 women were saved.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women. But with continued advances in treatment and early detection with screening, death rates have steadily decreased.

Unfortunately, in some groups of women, breast cancer death rates are still significantly higher overall.

Black women have an overall 40% higher risk of dying from breast cancer than white women, despite decreased occurrence rates.

Researchers state differences in death rates could be related to lesser funded screening facilities, insurance access, and higher likelihood of having triple negative breast cancer which has been associated with poorer outcomes.

This means there is still equitable work to be done to eliminate these disparities and improve outcomes for all racial groups.

Remember to check with your health care provider about timing and schedule your mammogram.”