Man showing no symptoms after COVID-19 reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

(WEHT)- Since the emergence of COVID-19, researchers have been studying to see if people can get reinfected by COVID-19. Months later, scientists believe they’ve found an answer to that question.

Researchers in Hong Kong believe they’ve found a 33-year-old man who has been reinfected by the virus. However, scientists say the man’s immune system has recognized the virus and is not showing symptoms.

According to a study, the man only found out he had been reinfected because of a test he took after returning from travel. However, it’s still not clear if this is true for everyone.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

