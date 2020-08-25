Man showing no symptoms after COVID-19 reinfection

(WEHT)- Since the emergence of COVID-19, researchers have been studying to see if people can get reinfected by COVID-19. Months later, scientists believe they’ve found an answer to that question.
Researchers in Hong Kong believe they’ve found a 33-year-old man who has been reinfected by the virus. However, scientists say the man’s immune system has recognized the virus and is not showing symptoms.
According to a study, the man only found out he had been reinfected because of a test he took after returning from travel. However, it’s still not clear if this is true for everyone.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- City of Henderson adds definition for animal cafe
- Apartment groundbreaking held in Evansville
- Tracking the Tropics: Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee Gulf Coast ahead of Laura
- WATCH LIVE: ABC coverage of the Republican National Convention
- Ohio County Healthcare gets funding for planned new surgical wing