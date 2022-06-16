From CBD to THC, marijuana products are widely being integrated into food, drinks, and more.

However, the American Heart Association has released a scientific statement reviewing exactly how marijuana may affect brain health. Researchers found that in the long-term, marijuana can impact higher brain function including memory, learning, and concentration. It can also affect emotional and social behavior changes and increase sensitivity to stress, which can increase risk for mental health disorders.

The strongest negative effects, however, may be linked to marijuana exposure in the womb, or during teenage years, when the brain is still developing. In addition, marijuana may be linked to risk for strokes and can interfere with other medications you are taking.

So, before using marijuana products, medically or recreationally, speak to your healthcare provider.