Marijuana’s impact on trying to get pregnant

The disappointment of not seeing that blue line on a pregnancy test is a feeling no woman wants to experience when trying to conceive.

A new study from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development suggests you may want to avoid marijuana and all cannabis products if you’re trying to have a baby.

Researchers found that women who used cannabis while trying to conceive were 41 percent less likely to get pregnant than those who did not.

However, the rates of miscarriages were the same.

The cannabis users who took part in the study also had changes in their hormone levels, which could explain their decreased chance of conceiving.

If you use marijuana and are having difficulty getting pregnant, researchers recommend you stop marijuana use and talk to your doctor.