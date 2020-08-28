Mental health experts offer help amid pandemic

(WEHT)- More than 30 percent of Americans are reporting symptoms consistent with anxiety or depressive disorder according to a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, experts say stress and worry don’t have to win out during the pandemic.

Dr. Marilyn Augustyn, director of the division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics at Boston Medical Center says parents can help their children’s mental health during the pandemic by allowing them to feel safe and secure and to make sense of things they see, like masks and social distancing. Dr. Augustyn also says it is important to recognize this time for what it is and remembering it won’t last forever.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL POSTS: