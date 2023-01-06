Like many healthcare providers, many school nurses have seen their mental health decline since the pandemic.

In a survey of nearly 8,000 school nurses across the country the CDC says nearly half claimed they felt bullied, threatened, or harassed in the workplace.

They were also more likely to report symptoms of poor mental health during COVID if they worked more than 40 hours a week, felt unappreciated, weren’t adequately compensated or lacked support from their peers.

In addition many school nurses reported experiencing depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder during COVID.

COVID-19 job related duties like notifying parents about isolation and quarantine and taking care of students and staff suspected of having COVID-19 played a role in their mental health decline as well.

To help teachers, the CDC calls school leaders to include nurses in decision-making, hire more staff, and provide support.