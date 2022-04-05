Every day, doctors across the country see children to check on their physical and mental health.

But as more and more young patients require mental health services, doctors say it is getting harder to provide those services.

Researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital surveyed group practices across the U.S., asking them to rate how easy it is to provide mental health services to pediatric patients.

Over 85 percent reported having at least slight difficulty with finding these services. From medication advice to therapy referrals, each step of behavioral health proved a challenge for the majority of these doctors.

In big hospitals and small private practices alike, doctors consistently answered the same way.

Maybe not surprisingly, rural practices reported more trouble than urban ones.

Doctors say despite the findings parents should still discuss any changes in mood, sleep or appetite in their children with their children’s doctor.