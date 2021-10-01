Metabolism and your weight

A Healthy You
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve all heard that as you age your metabolism slows down which makes it harder to keep that weight off. But a new study suggests significant slowdown may not occur until you reach 60 years old.

Researchers at Duke University along with dozens of prominent global universities teamed up for a large multi-national metabolism study looking at data from nearly 6,500 people ranging from newborns to 95-year-olds.

Prior studies have focused on the energy your body uses to rest. This study looks at the total energy your body uses throughout your life

They found that there are 4 different metabolism categories

Newborn babies up to one year old have a very high metabolism, and need lots of calories to keep up with their growing organs

Juveniles from 1-20 years old have a steadily increasing metabolism that peaks right before 20

From 20-60 metabolism drops a bit and stays relatively constant – in both men and women

And after 60, your metabolism slowly declines at 1% a year.

There is a lot more to your weight and health than metabolism, so as you age it’s still important to focus on eating nutritious food and incorporating exercise into your routine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories