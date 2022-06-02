Diabetes is often a complication in severe COVID infections.

Many health experts believe the inflammatory storm from COVID hurts the pancreas, which is the organ responsible for controlling sugar levels.

But now a new study is suggesting that having severe COVID isn’t the only risk factor for diabetes. This study now shows that diabetes risk can also increase from mild COVID too.

Researchers in Germany looked at health records from over 8 million people. For those who had just a mild COVID infection, 2 percent would have a new diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a year after their illness.

That rate is 28% higher than what would be expected for a population of general adults.

While this is still a rare complication, it is another reason to get vaccinated.