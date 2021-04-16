Mushrooms have key nutrients you may be missing

Americans often do not eat enough of several key nutrients like potassium and vitamin D. That’s according to the 2020 dietary guidelines advisory committee.

But there’s good news. Health experts say mushrooms may help fill this gap. Eating about five medium white mushrooms each day provides potassium, vitamin D, and many micronutrients.

Potassium is important in maintaining blood pressure and may help reduce the risk of stroke.

Vitamin D helps maintain bone health. The body also produces it when exposed to sunlight, something that many Americans may be missing during quarantine. Mushrooms are the only fresh produce that naturally contain vitamin D. And mushrooms treated with sunlight have even more vitamin D.

Best of all, mushrooms have almost no calories, saturated fat, sodium, or cholesterol.