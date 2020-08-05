National Institutes of Health announce COVID-19 antibody trials

(WEHT)- It’s a potential COVID-19 treatment that researchers say typically takes years to develop but the National Institutes of Health announced two advanced trials to test synthetic antibodies in patients with COVID-19.
Researchers are looking for more than 200 volunteers with COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for the virus, and are not hospitalized to take part in the experimental therapy.
The trials came after scientists were able to isolate an antibody from a blood sample in a COVID-19 survivor and make a copy of it. Researchers are hoping the man-made antibodies can shorten the severity of the virus and impact its ability to infect.
The second phase of the trials are expected to wrap up in eight weeks and researchers should know if the treatment works by October or November.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)
