National Institutes of Health announce COVID-19 antibody trials

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Research published on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WEHT)- It’s a potential COVID-19 treatment that researchers say typically takes years to develop but the National Institutes of Health announced two advanced trials to test synthetic antibodies in patients with COVID-19.

Researchers are looking for more than 200 volunteers with COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for the virus, and are not hospitalized to take part in the experimental therapy.

The trials came after scientists were able to isolate an antibody from a blood sample in a COVID-19 survivor and make a copy of it. Researchers are hoping the man-made antibodies can shorten the severity of the virus and impact its ability to infect.

The second phase of the trials are expected to wrap up in eight weeks and researchers should know if the treatment works by October or November.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

