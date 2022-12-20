A number of medical issues may contribute to fertility problems. For one in every five couples, it may be medical issues with the man that is preventing couples from getting pregnant.

Leading medical organizations say that a thorough evaluation beyond basic screening for the male partner should be conducted for all couples undergoing infertility treatment.

Diabetes and thyroid issues aside, some cancer treatment and testosterone use have all been known to cause a decline in male fertility.

Decreased fertility in male increases their own risk for cancer and death – which is why it is important that male infertility should be treated through medical and surgical methods as well as lifestyle changes.

For some, freezing sperm can be an option too.

And all of these options can potentially increase the chances of pregnancy among couples who are struggling.