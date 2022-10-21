Growing up in socially disadvantaged neighborhoods come with many challenges.

According to a new study, women from socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods had a 22% lower probability of becoming pregnant than those in less disadvantaged homes.

Researchers studied 6,000 women attempting to conceive without the use of fertility treatment.

They also looked at neighborhood qualities such as income, education, employment and housing quality.

And found that the more disadvantages a woman faced from her area, the lower chances she had of becoming pregnant.

Researchers suggest psychological factors including higher stress levels, as well as environmental factors like poor air quality, may play a role in the lower fertility rates.

They’re hoping these findings will help increase support for reproductive health for all women.