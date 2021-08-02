New research could help in fight against ALS

ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease -is the most common type of motor neuron disease.

Patients with ALS develop muscle weakness that eventually progresses to paralysis and respiratory failure.

But now, new research from the University of Utah shows there may be a mutation that could determine a person’s risk of ALS.

The mutation prevents neurons from surviving.

With dying neurons, the human body cannot develop properly and weakness follows.

Experts now think they can use this information to create novel ALS treatments.