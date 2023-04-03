A new finding that 98% of those who started puberty blockers in their teens continued with gender-affirming therapy as adults.

The study was done in the Netherlands where puberty suppression is available to transgender adolescents under the age of 18.

Gender-affirming hormone therapy is also available to young people who go on to transition.

Of those in the study, 31% were assigned male and 69% were assigned female at birth.

The legality and availability of such care in the U.S. Varies greatly state by state.

But researchers point out that these results are re-assuring to address public concerns regarding regret of transitioning.