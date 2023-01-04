More than 1 in 3 U.S. residents went to the emergency department within a month of their deaths.

But only about 11 percent of Americans died there.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh looked at ed visits for about 100 million Americans over the last decade and noticed many visit the emergency room near the end of their lives.

People who passed away in the ed were more likely to be older, male, and have medical problems.

For those older than 80, about 1 in 12 died within a month of their visit.

According to the CDC, 48 percent of Americans died at the hospital in the year 2000. That number decreased to 35 percent in 2018.

Deaths at home meantime rose from 23% to 31% during that same period.

The researchers noted that most Americans say they want to die at home. That wish is being honored for more and more people.