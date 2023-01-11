A new national study has found use of cannabis by pregnant women depends on the state they live in. Women living in a state where medical or recreational cannabis is legal reported a 5 times higher chance of using it than those living in a state where it is illegal. The study also found that almost 1 in 10 pregnant women living in states with legalized cannabis report using it. Of these, 70% used it more than once a week.

In the study, half of the pregnant women reported using cannabis for recreational purposes. But many women also use cannabis for medical reasons to help them with intractable nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Since there are no accepted therapeutic use or safe dose of use during pregnancy, caution is advised.