According to the CDC, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. a screening test exists, and is crucial to early detection and saving lives, but not enough people are using it.

The American Lung Association released a report revealing less than 6% of patients who qualify are being screened.

When diagnosed early, 61% of patients will survive 5 years. But when diagnosed late, 5-year survival is as low as 7%.

The report estimates that 14.2 million Americans meet the criteria for screening.

You just have to be between 50 and 80 years old, and you have to have smoked the equivalent of a pack a day for 20 years.

Even if you quit smoking less than 15 years ago, you still would qualify.

The test is called a low-dose CT scan. It takes images of the lungs, with the goal of finding small nodules or spots that could be cancerous.

Increasing awareness of this recommendation, and increasing access to the test itself, can save lives.