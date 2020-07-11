New version of coronavirus in US

A new mutation of the coronavirus spreads faster, but doesn’t appear to make people more ill, according to an international team of researchers.

Their study published in the journal Cell says the mutation affects the spike protein – the structure the virus uses to get into the cells it infects – and has almost completely replaced the first version of the virus to spread in Europe and the US.

The researchers say the new version seems to multiply faster in the upper respiratory tract, the nose, sinuses and throat, which would explain why it passes around more easily.

But tests on a thousand hospitalized coronavirus patients showed those infected with the new version did not fare any worse than those who caught the original strain.

Now, the researchers are checking to see if this affects whether the virus can be controlled by a vaccine.

Current vaccines being tested mostly target the spike protein.

They say more work is needed to see what the changes mean for the pandemic and for patients.