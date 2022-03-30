They decided to go boozeless for an entire year.

Wisconsin couple Craig and Chyna Benzine are sharing their sobriety health challenge with their 1.1 million subscribers on their YouTube channel WheezyWaiter.

Chyna says she would drink one to two drinks a day. But Craig, admitting that number was significantly higher for him.

“I want to say I’d have like 20 in a week, but it’s probably more like 40 or 50 in a week.”

The two started the challenge on November 1 of last year. And after nearly five months, the couple say they began finding noticeable changes in their day-to-day lives.

“When we quit alcohol, we started to crave sugar. I got tired, really tired. I noticed that I was getting fuller when I ate. I always have trouble sleeping, getting enough sleep at night that didn’t necessarily improve but when I do sleep it felt deeper.”

“Definitely better quality sleep.”

Waving goodbye to alcohol hasn’t been easy, but they offered a few tips for their subscribers:

“If you decide to quit entirely, it helps to find something to replace it with. I’ve been drinking decaf coffee in the evenings, which I never drank decaf coffee before in my life but I just wanted to have something different.”

And they say set parameters to keep your goals realistic.

“Sometimes we would do an exception for an occasion that we knew was coming up so that we wouldn’t get to that point and want to have a champagne toast or something and feel like we had failed. I think just laying out all the exceptions ahead of time, it’s really helpful for anything like this.”