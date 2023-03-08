Recently the CDC issued an advisory that a person with measles attended a large gathering of over 20,000 people.

There have been multiple measles outbreaks around the globe and U.S. officials are stressing the importance of early recognition and vaccination.

Measles is a very contagious virus that can be quite serious especially in children younger than the age of 5.

About 1 in 5 people in the U.S. who get measles end up in the hospital with 1 to 3 in every 1,000 dying. Even with the best care.

Symptoms can include high fever, even more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a rash that usually develops 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

The virus spreads through the air by coughs or sneezes. One person can infect up to 9 out of 10 people around them, even if they’re unaware they have the disease.

That’s why officials are urging children and adults be vaccinated. Talk to your health care provider and be sure to mention if you plan to travel abroad as the vaccine regimen may be different.