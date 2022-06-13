Many expectant mothers spend countless hours preparing for their little one,

And when that day doesn’t go as planned, it can be emotionally devastating.

Researchers at University of Michigan recently published two studies looking into the impact of the pandemic on mental health in new moms. They found a third of women who delivered at the beginning of the pandemic had postpartum depression. That’s about three times the previous rate. Suicidal thoughts and self-harm also increased among child-bearing women.

The pandemic forced many women to make drastic changes in their birthing plans, doing things like forgoing the hospital for at-home births, or delivering without their partners present. On top of this, COVID-19 virus very anxiety-provoking for many people. Scientists say they are only just beginning to grasp the scope of the pandemic’s impact on mental health.