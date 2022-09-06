During the pandemic, many people turned to alcohol to cope with the difficulty of the times. New analyses of CDC data show how harmful that behavior has been.

Researchers found rates of alcohol-related death leapt up to 25% since January 2020 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. Death rates were particularly high in young adults: rates rose to 40% since the beginning of 2020.

Researchers say the big increase among young adults may have been due in part to the burden of isolation, uncertainty, and financial pressures. Tough realities for a group in a relatively less settled stage of life.