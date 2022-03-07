While the worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us, young people are still dealing with the aftermath.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says 1 in 4 young people globally are dealing with depression while 1 in 5 are dealing with anxiety.

They have a few things we can do to help support the emotional health of children.

Pediatricians should be on the lookout for mental problems and check on both families and children.

Health care workers should be on the lookout for factors that might cause stress, like poor housing, employment problems, and food insecurity.

And finally, parents should encourage healthy habits like limited screen time, more sleep, eating nutritious food, doing physical activity and develop coping skills to deal with these difficult times.