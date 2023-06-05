Researchers surveyed more than 500 US parents and found that almost 26% had misrepresented their child’s health status or were non-adherent to COVID-19 related behaviors.

The most commonly reported instances were failing to tell a close contact about their child having a known or suspected COVID infection, or allowing children to break quarantine rules. Some parents also reported sending their child to school despite a COVID illness or exposure, because they had to go to work. And some said they lied about their child’s age in order to acquire a vaccine early. Many parents cited personal freedoms as a reason behind their actions.

The researchers say that these actions had serious consequences, as they likely contributed to the spread of COVID-19, high hospitalization rates, and death tolls.

Researchers say in the future, health officials will need to develop policies that don’t depend on the honor system without jeopardizing privacy, as these actions can be detrimental to public health.