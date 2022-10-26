A salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles purchased illegally online remind us how important proper handwashing is after handling a pet turtle.

Salmonella is an infectious bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after exposure and can last up to a week.

While most people do fine without treatment, kids less than 5 and adults 65 and older are more likely to have severe illness leading to hospitalization and are not recommended to have turtles as pets because of this risk.

The CDC recommends proper handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after touching, feeding, or caring for a pet turtle before doing anything else.

If you or a loved one think you may be sick from a pet turtle, talk to your healthcare provider or local health department or seek medical attention.