Pharmacists to begin treatment in doctor’s offices

Pharmacists fill your prescriptions to make sure your medications are safely and effectively taking care of your healthcare needs.

Research from the universities of Minnesota and North Carolina suggests having a pharmacist in the clinic can mean improved education, better control over your conditions, and faster access to your providers.

Pharmacists can explain your conditions and advise on medication changes in collaboration with your doctor, so changes to your insulin or other medications can happen quicker.

Having pharmacists involved in your care can improve diabetes and blood pressure control. It can also mean you can get in to see the doctor quicker.

Overall, patients thought having pharmacists in this clinic role made their lives better, which is not a hard pill to swallow!