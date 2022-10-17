A study led by an international team of scientists finds pollution contributed to upwards of nine million deaths in 2019. Equivalent to one out of every six deaths worldwide.

The number of water pollution related deaths improved from 2015 to 2019. But the number of air pollution related deaths increased as well. Heavy metal and lead pollution rates also rose.

The study found men were more likely to die from air pollution than women or children, while women and children more likely to be affected by water pollution.

Researchers noted there’s a greater impact of pollution on human health than malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, drugs or alcohol.

And pollution is still the number one environmental risk for disease and mortality.

To lower these numbers researchers are calling for improvements to climate change among other measures.