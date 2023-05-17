Depression. Anxiety. These are some of the most common mental health disorders worldwide. And every year their prevalence appears to be rising. But one of the causes may not be what you expect breathing the air outside.

Researchers in Beijing followed nearly 390,000 adults in the United Kingdom for roughly 11 years. They found that those who lived in areas with more air pollutants had higher risk of developing both depression and anxiety.

For years, scientists have raised alarms about how air pollution may affect our heart health or be linked to lung cancer. Now there is more evidence to support how pollution can even impact our brain, possibly leading to mental health disorders.

Researchers state these findings continue to support the need for stricter air pollution regulations.