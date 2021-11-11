Possible link between vaping and risky behaviors

Studies show that vaping is associated with teenage risky behavior such as using drugs, drinking or being aggressive.

But, a recent study finds that the bad decision-making could extend to sexually risky behavior too.

It found that vaping use in high schoolers within the last 30 days increased from 21% to 28% between 2018-2019.

The study’s researchers examined more than 12,000 high schoolers vaping use over 30 days and monitored ten types of sexually-risky behaviors.

The results showed that those who vaped, no matter how much they vaped, were more likely than those who didn’t to engage in almost all ten acts.

While it’s unclear if vaping causes these behaviors, researchers say there may be some kind of link.