If you have dizzy spells or lightheadedness, it could mean that you have a condition like atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy, or stroke.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of irregular heart beat.

Cardiomyopathy is a condition that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Both of these conditions could put someone at risk of having a stroke.

It is important to know the warning signs of stroke, as it can happen to anyone at any time.

Look for face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty, and call 911 if you have any of these symptoms.

Other symptoms include sudden numbness, confusion, trouble seeing, trouble walking or severe headache with no known cause.

Always report any symptoms to your doctor.

Seek immediate medical attention and call 911 if you suspect yourself or someone else might be having a stroke.

For more information, you may visit the American Stroke Association website.