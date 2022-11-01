Marijuana is the third most widely used drug in the world behind nicotine and alcohol.

Many people believe pot may be less risky and harmful than other substances.

But recent data published in the medical journal The Lancet shows those who use high potency marijuana are actually more likely to suffer mental health problems.

Researchers from the U.K. found those who use high potency cannabis are more likely to develop psychosis, or a psychotic disorder compared to non or low potency users.

High potency marijuana use was associated with cannabis use disorder.

Those who use high potency cannabis were two times more likely to develop anxiety disorder than low potency cannabis users.

To keep them safe researchers are urging policymakers to regulate cannabis potency levels.