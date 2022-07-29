Prediabetes is a state in which your blood sugars are higher than normal but do not meet the full criteria for diabetes. Having the diagnosis of diabetes increases a person’s risk for heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

Researchers at Rutgers recently found that having prediabetes can increase a person’s chances of heart disease. The study said that patients with prediabetes are at a 25% higher risk of having a heart attack. They also were at nearly double the risk of needing cardiac bypass surgery compared to patients without prediabetes.

Talk to your healthcare provider if you think you may have high blood sugars. If you have been told you have prediabetes, it is not too late. You can improve your condition by pursuing a healthy diet and exercise.

Talk to your healthcare provider for more details.