In an effort to comply with lockdowns and prevent the spread of COVID-19, many had to forgo their annual check-up

As a result, far less cancer screenings were done during the pandemic.

Researchers from Stony Brook Cancer Center in coordination with researchers from Italy say there was around a 50 percent decrease in cancer screenings globally, meaning many cancers may be missed.

Breast cancer, cervical cancer, and colon cancers are some of the most common cancers in the us

Screening for these cancers allows doctors to catch cancer early, increasing the chance of survival significantly

If you or a loved one missed important cancer screenings, be sure to talk to your doctor.