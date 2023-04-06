Ever find yourself feeling exhausted, drained by work, overwhelmed by family responsibilities and just unable to give the same amount of energy to tasks like you have in the past?

You may be experiencing burnout, which is completely normal. But instead of giving in to that feeling, experts at Harvard say there are ways to fight the feeling and recharge.

The first thing they say is to take time for yourself. Find moments to give yourself the opportunity to slow down, even if it’s just 15 minutes a couple times in the day. Find an activity during this time that feels peaceful and calming. Put your phone away and give your body the break it deserves.

Experts also say that burnout can be combated with a commitment to good health. A strong and healthy body can better deal with stress. This means trying to fit in exercise during the day, eating a balanced diet including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Sleep is also important, aim for 7 to 9 hours per night, to help boost concentration and mood. Make your environment cozy and comfortable. This is in line with the Danish concept called hygge. Be kind to yourself. These changes won’t change your mood automatically but over time can.