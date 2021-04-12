Preventing teen tobacco use

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the united states.

That’s according to the CDC.

Smoking can cause or worsen many illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and strokes.

Nearly nine out of ten daily cigarette users start smoking before they turn 18.

And a recent study found almost one in four teenagers started using cigarettes by the age of 18.

The study found boys were more likely to smoke than girls, and non-hispanic white youths were more likely to smoke than non-hispanic black youths.

Preventing teenage tobacco use will help stop the tobacco epidemic and help more people lead healthier lives.