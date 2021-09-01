Prioritizing preventative care

A healthy and balanced diet can help boost energy levels.

A well rounded diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fat free and low fat milk and other dairy products, lean meats and limited salt, sugar and trans and saturated fats. In addition, women need folic acid every day for cell growth, especially when pregnant.

Daily exercise can also help prevent heart disease, the leading cause of death for women.

Following online exercise videos, going to the gym, playing with children and even yardwork can help contribute to an active lifestyle. Both exercise and a healthy diet can lead to positive mental health, which is also key for overall well being.

Mental health can also be improved by meditation, taking care of yourself when sick, and connecting with community and local groups.

Other healthy behaviors include limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding smoking, and sleeping at least seven hours each night.