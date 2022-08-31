Heavy metals, pesticides, and chemicals are just some things your food can get exposed to during flooding or severe weather.

However, the FDA requires all foods, whether for humans or animals, to meet well-established safety measures.

So what happens when your food gets contaminated?

Most of the time they are deemed unsafe to be reentered into the food supply. In some cases they can be repurposed and used for animal food.

Now, the FDA is introducing an online resource page for food producers affected by severe weather incidents like floods or power outages.

This is meant to replace individual announcements previously issued before severe weather outbreaks.

Producers are encouraged to check this page before and after storms for the latest information.