Purposeful walking can help shed pandemic pounds

Opportunities for exercise were limited by decreased access to fitness facilities and stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.

More than half of adults report undesired changes in their weight over the last year according to a recent survey.

Unhealthy weight can negatively impact both physical and mental health.

2 out of every 5 adults report undesired weight gain in the last year – an average of almost 30 pounds.

One expert from the University of Scranton proposes purposeful walking as a means to lose those extra pounds.

To get the most out of your steps, a paced walk should last 20 to 45 minutes and be done 5 days a week.

You can use a simple “talk test” to know if you are getting the most out of your walk. If you are only able to speak one or two words at a time, you are likely burning more calories than walking at a pace where you can easily carry on a conversation.

With nicer weather approaching and more facilities opening, slip on your walking shoes to lose unwanted weight.