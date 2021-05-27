Purposeful walking can help shed pandemic pounds

A Healthy You
Posted: / Updated:

Opportunities for exercise were limited by decreased access to fitness facilities and stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.

More than half of adults report undesired changes in their weight over the last year according to a recent survey.                                                 

Unhealthy weight can negatively impact both physical and mental health. 

2 out of every 5 adults report undesired weight gain in the last year – an average of almost 30 pounds.    

One expert from the University of Scranton proposes purposeful walking as a means to lose those extra pounds.                                                

To get the most out of your steps, a paced walk should last 20 to 45 minutes and be done 5 days a week.

You can use a simple “talk test” to know if you are getting the most out of your walk. If you are only able to speak one or two words at a time, you are likely burning more calories than walking at a pace where you can easily carry on a conversation.                                    

With nicer weather approaching and more facilities opening, slip on your walking shoes to lose unwanted weight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories