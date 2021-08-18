Quitting smoking could help you survive COVID-19

Smokers have a higher chance of developing severe illness and dying from COVID.

Nearly 40 percent of men and nearly 10 percent of all women around the world are smokers.

COVID-19 affects the lungs and causes low oxygen levels in many patients.

In fact, researchers say smokers may have a 50 percent higher chance of developing severe COVID and dying.

The World Health Organization launched a “Commit to Quit” campaign in 29 countries including the United States.

This campaign is designed to support smokers who are trying to kick the habit by giving them the tools they need.

The “quit challenge” gives people daily notifications of tips and encouragement for up to six months.

To sign up for the campaign, visit the world health organization website.